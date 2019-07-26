IRONTON - The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff's Office reports:

BURGLARY: A 39-year-old Pedro area man reported last week that someone broke into his residence, cut the phone and security alarms and stole jewelry, coins, a television, a DVD player, an X-box, several watches, a camera and a Garmin GPS. The items were valued at $35,470.

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY: A 52-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that someone forced his way into her residence and tried to break into a vehicle in the garage. Authorities arrested Christopher J. Douglas, 35, of County Road 1, South Point, on a charge of aggravated burglary and transported him to jail. Authorities also recovered drugs on the individual.

BURGLARY: The daughter of a 67-year-old Proctorville area man reported last week that someone was in her father's house. Authorities arrested Cheryl L. Jarrell, 36, of Thomas Street, Proctorville, on a charge of burglary and transported her to jail.

POSSESSION OF HEROIN: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff's deputy arrested Keith Edward Pauley, 45, of Samson Avenue, Wayne, West Virginia, and charged him with possession of heroin. He was transported to jail.

THEFT FROM THE ELDERLY: A 77-year-old Ironton area woman reported earlier this month that someone cashed checks valued at $10,270 and stole some $10,000 in cash.

STOLEN VEHICLE: A 57-year-old Chesapeake area woman reported last week that someone stole a 2009 Ford Edge valued at $3,000 from her property.

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: A sheriff's deputy responding to a call cited Mark A. Jones, 24, and Keith W. Cooper, 19, both of Township Road 1067, South Point, on felony littering charges and criminal trespass.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call, a sheriff's deputy arrested a 48-year-old man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail. The man's wife said he slapped her in the face twice and shoved her. The woman said $100 also was missing from her purse.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 59-year-old Ironton area man reported last week that his son punched him in the face, breaking his glasses. The son was restrained and left the residence before authorities arrived.

BURGLARY: A 40-year-old South Point area man reported last week that someone took coins valued at $20 from his residence.

