SOUTH POINT — Does your mailing address include the ZIP code 45680? If the answer is yes, then you are eligible to compete in the seventh annual South Point Griswold Challenge.
The annual event — named for Clark Griswold’s over-the-top light display in the National Lampoons movie “Christmas Vacation” — has provided Christmas fun and cheer to the village for six years running. This year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s also one of the few safe ways for a community to celebrate together.
People for the Point, which sponsors the contest, is asking residents who want to participate to post photos of their Christmas decor on its Facebook page. The page can be found by searching for “People for the Point” on Facebook, or by typing in the url, https://www.facebook.com/peopleforthepointinc.
“We also request everyone to post pics of Christmas light displays that you like. Join the fun and help us to ensure we don’t miss anyone’s work,” People for the Point stated in the contest announcement. “Everyone is encouraged to become part of the event. We will be awarding prizes to the winners.”
Awards will be given for the following four categories:
- Clark Griswold Grand Champion Award: LIGHTS, LIGHTS and LIGHTS — no further explanation needed.
- Most Original Home: This is the award for the most elaborate and most original light and decoration display.
- Best Decorated Business Award: Best business lights and Christmas decorations.
- Love thy Neighbor: Neighbors working together to light up a neighborhood; two or more required working together as a team.
“We encourage the lights to come on anytime after Thanksgiving,” People for the Point stated. “Hopefully the winners from last year are gearing up to defend their titles. Get involved and let’s light up the South Point area while celebrating Christmas and the upcoming holiday season.”
Judging and awards will be presented to the chosen winners on Dec. 23.