PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Rome Township trustee Brian Pinkerman has completed the Ohio Township Association Leadership Academy, according to a news release.
The Ohio Township Association, in conjunction with the OSU Extension Office of Community Development and Center for Public Management and Regional Affairs at Miami University, offers participants leadership and decision-making skills through participation in workshops.
The three-year program provides graduates with an enhanced overview of practices from Conducting Effective Meetings and Communication Skills, Building Sustainable Communities, Effective Decision-Making and Intergovernmental Relations by exploring Ohio laws pertaining to opportunities and limitations for agreements and cooperative arrangements, all associated with serving public office.
