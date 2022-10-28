The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHESAPEAKE — Pitiful Paws Rescue, based in Chesapeake, has been named a finalist among animal welfare organizations in the Land Rover “Defender Service Awards.” Now it needs the community’s help to achieve the top prize.

Public voting will continue through Nov. 6 on LandRoverUSA.com. The winners will be announced on Nov 12. Five grand-prize winners — one from each category — will win a new Land Rover Defender 130, plus $25,000 from their category sponsor.

