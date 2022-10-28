CHESAPEAKE — Pitiful Paws Rescue, based in Chesapeake, has been named a finalist among animal welfare organizations in the Land Rover “Defender Service Awards.” Now it needs the community’s help to achieve the top prize.
Public voting will continue through Nov. 6 on LandRoverUSA.com. The winners will be announced on Nov 12. Five grand-prize winners — one from each category — will win a new Land Rover Defender 130, plus $25,000 from their category sponsor.
Pitiful Paws is one of 25 U.S. non-profits and Canadian registered charities named as finalists in the Defender Service Awards, winning $5,000 each from the presenting sponsor CHASE.
“We are so honored to have been chosen a finalist for this award from Land Rover,” Desiree Flanery, executive director of Pitiful Paws Rescue, said in a news release. “There are so many animals in need and winning a Defender Service Award would help us aid even more of those animals. We ask for the public’s support by going to LandRoverUSA.com and voting for Pitiful Paws.”
Pitiful Paws was recognized for its work in rescuing animals in need and rehabilitating them, whether physically or mentally, and helping them find families to call their own.
Pitiful Paws Rescue is a 501c3 non-profit animal rescue organization that believes every animal deserves a chance, regardless of breed, age, or medical status. The rescue primarily serves West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky and often assists law enforcement and other agencies with large-scale hoarding/neglect cases. Pitiful Paws also assists with disaster relief, evacuation efforts and emergency rescues in extreme heat/cold weather, as well as frequently pulling from rural shelters with no resources and helping counties that do not have shelters.
Pitiful Paws also offers a wellness program with free vaccinations, flea/tick prevention and basic care. Housing is also offered for animals whose families are in domestic violence shelters, drug/alcohol rehabilitation facilities, or families that are experiencing homelessness.
Inspired by endless acts of service across the U.S. and Canada from extraordinary citizens, Land Rover launched the Defender Service Awards last year to celebrate U.S. and Canadian-based charitable organizations that are making a positive impact in their local community, according to the news release. To honor the legacy of Defender vehicles aiding organizations that serve their communities, Land Rover will award a specially outfitted Land Rover Defender 130 SUV to the five winning organizations based on Public Vote, to help further their charitable efforts, plus $25,000 from the category sponsor.
“Our sincere gratitude goes out to the over 800 charitable organizations who submitted entries for this year’s Defender Service Awards,” Joe Eberhardt, president and CEO, Jaguar Land Rover North America, said in the release. “The 25 finalists captured a special spirit of service which is part of the fabric of our brand. We look forward to sharing the finalists’ entries with the public and wish them luck.”
