IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:
RAPE: A 17-year-old female in Chesapeake told authorities last week that she was raped by an 18-year-old South Point area man eight days earlier.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 41-year-old Coal Grove woman on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported her to the Lawrence County Jail.
VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER: Responding to a call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 41-year-old Barboursville man on a charge of violation of a protection order and transported him to jail.
THEFT: A representative of St. Mary’s in Proctorville reported last week that someone stole laptops and office supplies valued at $6,000.
VANDALISM: A representative of Symmes Valley High School reported last week that someone cut and removed one of the goal posts at the football field last month.
RAPE: An 11-year-old Ironton area girl told authorities last week that she was sexually assaulted by her live-in stepfather. The information was turned over to detectives.
DRUG ABUSE: Authorities responded to a drug abuse call earlier this week and transported a 37-year-old Huntington woman to a hospital for treatment.
