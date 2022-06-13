PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — An investigation continues into the death of a 4-year-old child who was fatally shot over the weekend.
Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer identified the child as Zsailynn Amari Conley in a news release Monday.
Portsmouth police received a call at 11:35 p.m. Sunday about shots being fired in the 1800 block of Grant Street. A second caller reported that someone had been shot.
Conley was taken by medics from the Portsmouth Fire Department to Southern Ohio Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the police.
The investigation is ongoing, according to information from Brewer.
Anyone with information about the police about the shooting is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-353-4101 or the detective division at 740-354-1600.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:24 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 2:24 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Information report, 10 p.m. June 11, 600 block of 10th Street.
Joyriding, stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 1:27 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of Park Circle.
Receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, 1:37 p.m. Sunday, no block listed, 24th Street.
Destruction of property, 2:30 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 10th Street.
Breaking and entering, 8:15 p.m. June 11, 2700 block of 8th Avenue.
Improper registration, driver’s license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, altered registration, 12:38 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 8th Avenue.
