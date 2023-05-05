Only regional farmers and cottage industry producers are permitted to sell at the Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market on the Roy Rogers Esplanade, which opens for the season on Saturday, May 20.
PORTSMOUTH — The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market on the Roy Rogers Esplanade will open for the season on Saturday, May 20.
The market will be open from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturdays through Oct. 7. It will be closed Sept. 2 to celebrate Portsmouth’s River Days Festival.
Only regional farmers and cottage industry producers, family members, partners, and employees may sell their goods at the Farmers Market on the Roy Rogers Esplanade. No brokers or re-sellers are permitted. The 2023 Farmers Market Rules are available by request and at the market.
A space may be purchased for just $10 per day. Discounts are given for vendors who choose to pre-pay for a half or full season. Every vendor is granted a free space for one day in the season.
The free day allows vendors to try out the market without any commitment. In the past, vendors who utilized the free day were so successful that they often returned for the entire season, according to a news release.
The Farmers Market Prize Wheel Days will resume in 2023, sponsored by Southern Ohio Medical Center and the Scioto County Commissioners. Market Prize Wheel Day will be the last Saturday of the month during the season. Winners receive Healthy Bucks and Scioto Bucks Vouchers to spend on Farmers Market products, supporting both healthy habits and regional producers.
The Market Manager will be available on site to take registrations starting at 8 a.m. every Saturday during the season. Pre-registration is available by calling MSP In Bloom at 740-464-0203 or by emailing Emily Uldrich at director@mspohio.org.
Electric access is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Tables, chairs, and tents are not provided. The market is open rain or shine.
