The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MSP In Bloom Farmers Market Table.jpg

Only regional farmers and cottage industry producers are permitted to sell at the Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market on the Roy Rogers Esplanade, which opens for the season on Saturday, May 20.

 Submitted

PORTSMOUTH — The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market on the Roy Rogers Esplanade will open for the season on Saturday, May 20.

The market will be open from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturdays through Oct. 7. It will be closed Sept. 2 to celebrate Portsmouth’s River Days Festival.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you