PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Main Street Portsmouth and the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce are bringing back Portsmouth Today, a public community forum, on Jan. 25.
The Portsmouth groups have been taking steps they say will bring the community together, build momentum on progress and focus attention on how much goes on that often goes unnoticed.
The event is to be held in the Scioto County Welcome Center, 342 Second St., Portsmouth, in space owned by Community Action, according to a news release.
A series of speakers will update guests on public events, programming and projects and answer questions from the public, according to the release.
“We always hear that there isn’t anything to do in this community, and it just isn’t true,” said Joseph Pratt, executive director of Main Street Portsmouth. “We cannot plan an event without clashing with one another, so it just becomes a decision of which event can we go against that won’t hurt them and won’t hurt us in attendance. We have a lot of good going on and a lot to do. I think this event will help bring these to the forefront.
“We always get questions about other events from people in the community and we hope Portsmouth Today better connects community members and planners so that everyone wins,” Pratt continued. “This will allow business owners to better plan around public events in their area, better allow community members to start planning their calendars months ahead and so on.”
“The Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Portsmouth and Scioto County Visitors Bureau all field questions daily about area events and general community information,” said Lisa Carver, executive director of the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce. “This is a perfect way for us to facilitate getting the information out there. We have all come to rely very heavily on social media, but I’m a firm believer in face-to-face contact. Nothing will ever take the place of that.”
