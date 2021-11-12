The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE: Responding to a shoplifting call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Joseph Ryan Adkins, 25, of Robinson Avenue, Portsmouth, on charges of criminal trespass, tampering with evidence and an outstanding warrant and transported him to jail. Another person, Hope N. Bentley, 23, of Otway, Ohio, was arrested on a charge of complicity. Both were transported to jail.
RAPE: A 49-year-old Coal Grove area woman reported last week that she was raped by a man last August. She said she did not get a rape kit done and she just wanted to tell someone about it.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 57-year-old South Point area man reported last week that someone stole his 2020 Chevrolet Sonic valued at $10,000.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 24-year-old Ironton area woman reported last week that when she returned from town, her vehicle, a white Chevrolet Equinox, was stolen. She said she left a key under the vehicle’s floor mat.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: A 44-year-old Crown City area woman reported last week that someone broke into a home and ransacked it. A laptop valued at $1,500 was reported stolen.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 34-year-old Coal Grove woman reported Sunday that her ex-boyfriend grabbed her by the face and started hitting her in the face. The man left before authorities arrived.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy transported a 13-year-old girl to the Lawrence County Juvenile Center after it was reported she pushed her grandmother.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 15-year-old Proctorville area girl reported last week that her mother hit her multiple times in the face during an argument.
