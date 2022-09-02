PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Main Street Portsmouth and the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce are bringing back Portsmouth Today on Sept. 7.
“We always hear that there isn’t anything to do in this community, and it just isn’t true,” said Joseph Pratt, executive director of Main Street Portsmouth. “We cannot plan an event without clashing with another, so it just becomes a decision of which event can we go against that won’t hurt them and won’t hurt us in attendance.”
Portsmouth Today will present a series of speakers who will update guests on the community’s public events and projects, answer questions, and hear input from those in attendance. It begins at 9 a.m. on Sept. 7 at the Scioto County Welcome Center, 342 2nd St., in downtown Portsmouth. It’s free and open to the public.
“We have a lot of good going on and a lot to do,” Pratt said. “I think this event will help bring these things to the forefront.”
The event provides a chance for the community to learn about events in detail, he said.
“We always get questions about other events from people in the community, and we hope Portsmouth Today better connects community members and planners so that everyone wins,” Pratt said. “This will allow business owners to better plan around public events in their area, better allow community members to start planning their calendars months ahead and so on.”
“The Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Portsmouth and Scioto County Visitors Bureau all field questions daily about area events and general community information,” said Lisa Carver, chamber executive director. “This is perfect for us to facilitate getting the information out there.
“We have all come to rely very heavily on social media, but I’m a firm believer in face-to-face contact,” Carver said. “Nothing will ever take the place of that.”
Calendars of upcoming events will be available during the Sept. 7 presentation, according to a release.
