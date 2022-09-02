The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Main Street Portsmouth and the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce are bringing back Portsmouth Today on Sept. 7.

“We always hear that there isn’t anything to do in this community, and it just isn’t true,” said Joseph Pratt, executive director of Main Street Portsmouth. “We cannot plan an event without clashing with another, so it just becomes a decision of which event can we go against that won’t hurt them and won’t hurt us in attendance.”

