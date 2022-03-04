PEDRO, Ohio — The Wayne National Forest is planning prescribed burns in nine areas totaling 4,515 acres this spring, according to a news release.
Prescribed burns are intentional fires that are managed by professional wildland firefighters, according to the release.
The fires are planned at the Ironton Ranger District, the Athens Ranger District, private lands and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Wallace H. O’Dowd Wildlife Area.
Four of the prescribed burns are scheduled for the Ironton Ranger District. Fire plays an important role in the oak forests of southeast Ohio, according to the release.
Forestry officials say the occasional low-intensity fires keep oak forests healthy and resilient by giving oaks and other fire-tolerant trees a competitive edge over shade-loving trees like maples and birches, according to the release.
“Oak forests are crucial for the survival of native plants and animals and they’re important to our society,” said Joe Koloski, acting forest supervisor. “Using prescribed fire allows us to sustain these important ecosystems and all the life that depends on them.”
Three of the prescribed burns are scheduled in the Sunny Oaks areas in Perry Township, Symmes Township and Aid Township
The largest prescribed burn of the three is come 1,087 acres in Symmes Township near County Roads 48, 51, 210 and 320.
Other prescribed burns are scheduled for 208 acres in Aid Township near Five Forks-Aaron Creek Road and Rucker Bridge Run; about 200 acres in Gallia County near Skyline Road and County Road 52; and Symmes Township in Lawrence County along Symmes Creek and County Road 58.
A fourth prescribed burn is scheduled along Fradd Hollow, about 2.7 acres in Lawrence Township near County Road 5.
Fire crews may use traditional ground-based or aerial ignition methods in the prescribed burns. Aerial ignition involves the use of plastic sphere dispenser machines mounted in a helicopter to drop ignition spheres into a targeted area, according to the release.
The prescribed burns are scheduled depending on weather and landscape conditions, according to the release.
“When we perform aerial ignition, it can allow us to do several weeks work of burning over a much shorter period,” Koloski said. “This process also reduces risk for our firefighters.”
