PEDRO, Ohio — The Wayne National Forest is planning a prescribed burn this spring in the Ironton Ranger District, according to a news release.
Called the Sunny Oaks Prescribed Burn, it covers approximately 1,630 acres in Lawrence and Gallia counties.
In Lawrence County, the areas impacted are near County Road 14 in Symmes Township (Brushy and Buckeye Creek), Aid Township near Township Road 198 (Martin Ridge).
In Gallia County, it covers Greenfield Township near Township Road 564 (Massie Road) and Perry Township near County Road 58 (Woodside Road).
The prescribed burns are set between March 1 and May 31, according to the release.
Prescribed burns are intentional fires that are managed by professional wildland firefighters. Fire plays an important role in the oak forests of southeast Ohio. The occasional low-intensity fire keeps oak forests healthy and resilient by giving oaks and other fire-tolerant trees a competitive edge over shade-loving tree like maples and beeches.
In southeast Ohio, prescribed burning is used to restore and sustain oak ecosystems. Oak ecosystems — such as oak forests — are ecosystems where oak trees collectively make up a higher proportion of the trees in the canopy than other types of trees. Oak ecosystems are biodiverse, crucial to the food web, and important to our society.
All prescribed burns in the Wayne National Forest are conducted by professional wildland firefighters, according to the US Forest Service. Every prescribed burn involves months of planning and preparation before the fire actually happens.
