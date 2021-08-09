IRONTON — Several people were sentenced to prison earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court on drug and other felony charges.
William S. Brown, 39, of Township Road 1424, South Point, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and complicity to tampering with evidence and was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard to two years in prison. Brown also was ordered to forfeit $580 in his possession when he was arrested.
In an unrelated case Tony L. Avery, 50, of Stewart Avenue, Worthington, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of four grams of meth. Ballard sentenced him to two years in prison. As part of a plea agreement, Avery could be eligible for early release after serving a year in prison.
In other cases:
- Michael S. Sharp, 46, of the 2500 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, was sentenced by Ballard to 18 months in prison for violating community control sanctions. Sharp owes some $22,891 in back child support.
- Sean James, 29, of the 400 block of Mill Street, Ironton, was sentenced to a year in prison and ordered to pay $2,000 to the County Bureau of Community Corrections after pleading guilty to vandalism. Escape and tampering charges for cutting off an ankle monitor were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
- Marc Mascuzzio, 47, of Back Road, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for two years for having weapons while under disability. He could face up to three years in prison if convicted. The case is set for trial Aug. 26.
- Krystal Lawless, 32, of Tarpin Ridge, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to trafficking in meth. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace. She also was ordered to pay court costs and do 200 hours of community service. After completing the program at STAR, which could take a couple of months, she will be placed in transitional housing.
- Lisa Cartwright, 43, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions. Those sanctions were extended by a year, and she was ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 80 hours of community service.
- Corwin M. Kahassai, 29, of Columbus, admitted violating community control sanctions. Those sanctions were extended, and he was ordered to pay court costs and do 200 hours of community service.
- Travis Bloomfield, 33, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete the program at STAR followed by a transitional living program and ordered to do 200 hours of community sanctions.
- Joseph T. Cremeans, 32, of Patriot, Ohio, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and continue drug treatment.
- Ryan T. Goodpaster, 23, of Township Road 1161, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of meth and two counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years, ordered to continue drug treatment and had his driver’s license suspended for six months.
- Kailah Douglas, 39, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions. Those sanctions were extended by a year and was ordered to complete 78 hours of community service and pay supervisory fees.
- William Mercer, 21, of the 4600 block of Pine Street, Ashland, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- A felonious assault charge against James D. Berry, 45, of the 1800 block of Eastwood Avenue, Huntington, was dismissed.
- Courtney E. Crabtree, 29, of the 200 block of Short Street, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to trafficking and possession of heroin, tampering with evidence and possession of drugs. Bond was set at $25,000.
- John P. Blair, 42, of Private Drive 1716, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to obstruction of official business and resisting arrest. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
- Edward Turner, 44, of Township Road 167, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.