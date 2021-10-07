PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The annual Proctorville Fire Prevention Parade kicks off at 7 p.m. tonight, Oct. 7.
The route goes west on Wilgus Street past the park, then Stanley Street, south on Trent Street past the BMV, cross Rt. 107 to Chestnut Street, east on Front Street and north on Thomas Street to Fruth Pharmacy.
The Chesapeake-Union Township Fire Prevention Parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. The parade route will go from CVS in Chesapeake to Chesapeake Elementary School and then all emergency response vehicles will continue to Chesapeake High School.
The Rome Fire Prevention Parade kicks off at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. The parade will begin at Lock 27 in Proctorville and travel along County Road 411 (Beulah Lane) to County Road 107 (Fairgrounds Intersection), then back to Lock 27.
Rome Fire Department vehicles and equipment will be available for tours, questions and pictures. Light refreshments will be served.
