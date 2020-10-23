The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
THEFT OF A FIREARM: Responding to a call, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Bruce J. Marsh, 29, of Township Road 303, Proctorville, on charges of theft of a motor vehicle and theft of a firearm and transported him to jail.
BURGLARY: a 48-year-old South Point area man reported Monday that someone stole a television valued at $500 from his house.
DRUG POLLESSION: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Brandon Z. Ross, 21, of Virginia Avenue, Huntington, on a charge of possession of meth and transported him to jail.
DRUG ARREST: Following a traffic stop Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Matthew T. Christian, 34, of the 300 block of Bellefonte Street, Russell, Kentucky, on a charge of possession of drugs and transported him to jail.
RESISTING ARREST: Responding to a domestic call, sheriff’s deputies arrested Gregory S. Adams, 47, of County Road 1, South Point, on charges of disrupting public service, domestic violence and resisting arrest and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call, a sheriff’s deputy arrested an Ironton area man and his wife on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and transported them to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a South Point area man and his wife on misdemeanor charges of domestic and transported them to jail following a fight in their car.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a South Point area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call Wednesday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 41-year-old Ironton area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.