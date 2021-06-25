The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
ENDANGERING CHILDREN: A 24-year-old Proctorville area woman reported earlier this week that her husband slapped her and pulled her hair while sitting on her before punching her in the face, chest, ribs, head and legs. She said he held her down and choked her until she lost consciousness. She said he also took her phone. A deputy arrested Zachery A. Mandelka, 26, of Proctorville, on charges of domestic violence, disrupting public service and four counts of endangering children. Authorities contacted Child Protective Services and took five children into custody due to unsanitary and unsafe conditions at the home.
BURGLARY: A 40-year-old South Point woman reported last week that two women pushed their way into her home and assaulted her and hit her, breaking her jewelry and ripping her clothes and breaking a 65-inch television. The women fled before authorities arrived.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 23-year-old South Point man on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail. The victim, who is pregnant, said he shoved her and punched her several times.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: An Ironton area woman reported earlier this week that her husband choked her, threw her against a wall and punched her several times. The man left before authorities arrived.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call, a sheriff’s deputy last week arrested a 12-year-old South Point boy for punching his sister in the face and shoving her down. He was transported to the Lawrence County Juvenile Home on Ohio 93 on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and resisting arrest.