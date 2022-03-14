IRONTON — A U.S. Afghanistan veteran faces a three-year prison sentence after admitting violation of his community control sanctions.
Jesse Mezo, 36, of County Road 70, Proctorville, was ordered to return to treatment and wear an ankle monitor pending final sentencing in the case before Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard on March 23.
Mezo faced some 64 months in prison in the case after earlier being charged with attempted felonious assault, abduction and felonious assault, among others. Ballard said he been dealing with Mezo since taking the bench several years ago.
Probation officials helped get Mezo into two separate veterans programs, and he was kicked out of one and left another. Mezo also tried to commit suicide by a drug overdose in Huntington.
“You need to get yourself right,” Ballard said. “You have a long way to go.”
In an unrelated case, Aaron K. Scott, 35, of the 1000 block of Commanche Drive, Ashland, facing a murder charge, was given until next week to hire an attorney or one will be appointed to represent him.
Richard Faulkner, a Scioto County lawyer who was representing Scott, was allowed to get out of the case. The case has been set for trial June 6.
Scott is charged with murder with a gun specification, tampering with evidence, trafficking with marijuana and involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification. He is charged with shooting Anthony Wayne Pemberton, with a handgun last Dec. 9. Pemberton, who was shot in the leg, subsequently died.
In other cases:
- Carl E. Thompson, 45, of the 900 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years, was ordered to complete a two- to three-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service. Thompson was ordered to stay in the Lawrence County Jail until reporting to STAR on April 19.
- Travis L. Bloomfield, 33, of the 100 block of North 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty and admitted violating community control sanctions and faces an 18-month prison sentence. Final sentencing was set for March 30.
- Randall Wilson, 45, of Ohio Furnace Road, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on community control sanctions, was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and pay court costs.
- Susan R. Smith, 56, of of Cook School Road, Huntington, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- Paula J. Barnett, 55, of Grayson, Kentucky, violated a drug treatment program and was ordered to complete a drug treatment program at STAR.
- Jody Metz, 55, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, failed a drug screen when making his initial court appearance. He pleaded not guilty in a felony case. Bond was set at $50,000.
- David R. Havel, 40, of the 700 block of Etna Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravate trafficking in drugs. He was released on a $20,000 signature bond, ordered to wear an ankle monitor and ordered to get a drug assessment and treatment, if needed.
- Kristen L. Mills, 38, of Sycamore Street, Kenova, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking and possession of 65 grams of meth and possession of cocaine. She was released on a $15,000 signature bond, was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and get a drug assessment and treatment, if needed.
- Christopher A. Mays, 35, of Riverside Drive, Lavalette, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking and possession of 65 grams of meth. He was released on a $15,000 signature bond, ordered to wear an ankle monitor and get a drug assessment and treatment if needed.
- Melissa S. Jenkins, 38, of Private Drive 954, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to possession of controlled substances and aggravated possession of meth and was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending. She also was ordered to get a drug assessment and treatment, if needed.