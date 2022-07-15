IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
THEFT: A 58-year-old Proctorville area man reported earlier this month that someone stole $12,000 in cash from his home.
THEFT: An Elizabeth Township area man reported earlier this month that someone stole lawn equipment and laminate flooring. The items were valued at $5,356.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 39-year-old Pedro area woman reported last week that her boyfriend hit and punched her, causing bruises on her arms and legs, back and chest.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 24-year-old Ironton area woman reported earlier this month that her live-in boyfriend smashed her head against a bathroom partition, hit her in the head with a cooking pot and knocked her to the ground, taking her phone so she couldn’t call authorities. The man left before authorities arrived.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 47-year-old Middleport, Ohio, woman reported earlier this month that her boyfriend punched her in the face, cutting her eye, and she is afraid for her life. The man left before authorities arrived.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 15-year-old South Point area youth and transported him to the Lawrence County Group Home.
ASSAULT: Responding to an assault call at the Food Fair in Proctorville last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a homeless 23-year-old woman on a misdemeanor charge of assault and transported her to jail.
