IRONTON — A Proctorville area man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 54 months in prison for violating community control sanctions.
David Barry, 54, of the 400 block of Front Street, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was placed on sanctions earlier on a gun charge. Judge Andy Ballard sentenced him in the most recent case.
In an unrelated case, Stephanie Anderson, 39, of the 700 block of Buckhorn Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was sentenced by Ballard to four years in prison. Anderson pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs within the vicinity of a school.
In other cases:
n Richard Heaberlin, 50, of Ora Richey Road, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case. Final sentencing was set for Nov. 6.
n Alexandra D. Bazell, 24, of the 2100 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. She was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring her to be drug and alcohol free for a year and get drug counseling.
n Richard Gee, 57, of the 1000 block of Ellison Avenue, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
n Timothy A. Taylor, 33, of County Road 107, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
n Michael A. Cleague, 51, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was placed on community control sanctions for two years and ordered to get drug and alcohol counseling.
n Nathan T. Murphy, 38, of the 600 block of 10th Street, Huntington, pleaded innocent to charges of failure to appear. He earlier pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated possession of meth and illegal manufacture of drugs. Bond was set at $50,000.
n Rosanna Lynn Tucker, 32, of Guyan River Road, Huntington, pleaded innocent to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and two counts of trafficking in heroin. Bond was set at $35,000.
n Zachary D. Corn, 26, of the 1300 block of South 1st Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth. Bond was set at $35,000.
n Melissa Frederick, 51, of Township Road 616, South Point, pleaded innocent to counts of complicity to trafficking in drugs. Bond was set at $25,000.
n Joshua A. Gee, 30, of the 1500 block of South 3rd Avenue, Ironton, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin. Bond was set at $25,000.
n Anthony Thompson, 48, of the 300 block of 8th Street, West, pleaded innocent to trafficking in drugs. He was released on a $35,000 signature bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.