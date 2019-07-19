IRONTON - A Lawrence County man has been sentenced to three years in prison in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for tampering with evidence.
Thomas Valentine, 37, of the 400 block of Front Street, Proctorville, was scheduled to go to trial this week before Judge Andy Ballard. Prior to trial, Valentine pleaded guilty to tampering, domestic violence and resisting arrest. He initially was charged with felonious assault before pleading guilty to the lesser charge.
In an unrelated case, Jonathan P. Tickle, 51, of the 1100 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years, ordered to get treatment at the Spectrum program and do 200 hours of community service.
In other cases:
n Michael S. Sharp, 44, of the 2500 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to criminal non-support. He was ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. He also was ordered to pay $17,050.30 in back child support.
n Andy Baise, 42, of County Road 124, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to a charge of possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000.
n Tyquille McFarling, 20, of County Road 52, pleaded innocent to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine. Bond was set at $7,500.