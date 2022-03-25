ARLINGTON, Texas — A student from Proctorville, Ohio, will read her inspirational essay today as ground is broken for a new museum to honor our nation’s most valiant heroes.
Rylee Gould, a high school junior, was named winner of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation’s nationwide essay contest, challenging young Americans to describe what honor means to them and why our society needs honorable people today and every day.
Gould, whose essay was selected from hundreds of submissions, is being flown to Arlington, Texas, today — National Medal of Honor Day — to read her essay as part of the groundbreaking ceremony for the museum being built in recognition of the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for valor in combat.
Gould’s perspective on service was shaped by the loss of her beloved cousin, Army Sergeant 1st Class Matthew McClintock, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty in January 2016. Her thoughts on why honor matters so much in American life today are best summed up in her own words from her essay: “There is risk, selflessness, liability, danger, and love involved with honor. Society needs and will continue to need noble people to keep peace.”
“Everyone at NMOHMF was moved by Ms. Gould’s powerful words and her family’s amazing service to our nation,” NMOHMF President & CEO Chris Cassidy said in a news release. “Young people will determine the future of our country, and I know America will continue to succeed if we heed her words. Elevating the contributions and honor of military servicemembers, and the enduring values of the Medal of Honor — courage, sacrifice, integrity, commitment, patriotism, and citizenship — are central to the Museum’s mission, and we’re so grateful for her words that remind us of the brave few who protect the freedoms of all.”
The groundbreaking ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. CT (10:30 a.m. EST) on Friday and can be streamed live at MOHmuseum.org.
FULL TEXT OF RYLEE GOULD’S WINNING ESSAY“When I am asked who I hold in high honor, my first thought is always the courageous, brave veterans. They risk their livelihood to protect the people of America. Honor, to me, is a necessity to give to veterans. The soldiers of this country risk everything and die for the sake of the American people. My cousin, Sergeant 1st Class Matthew McClintock was a green beret for the American Army. He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group. Matthew went back into gunfire to allow a helicopter to land and save his injured team members. In that moment, he became selfless. Honor is especially important to me because of this. I watched as the country mourned the death of my family member. January 5th, 2016 forever changed my view on what honor meant to me and how it affected my everyday life. Because of what Matthew did, we were protected. Society needs honorable people to keep us protected. Without veterans and other honorable people, society would not recognize the importance of honor and what it means to be honorable. There is risk, selflessness, liability, danger, and love involved with honor. Society needs and will continue to need noble people to keep peace. The self-sacrifice needed to be considered honorable is indescribable. My mother, Rebekah, works for a Veteran Hospital and shares with me many stories of the brave veterans that stop and talk to her. She tells me that the veterans, if given the opportunity, would not change the fact that they went into the service. Our troops deserve so much for the amount of benevolence and generosity they possess. I would like to personally thank every single veteran for their sacrifice and let them know the honor they hold in my heart. We will be forever grateful.”