IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY: A 35-year-old Proctorville area woman reported last week a man pulled a gun on her and forced her into a car and subsequently shot a bullet through the roof of the vehicle.
THEFT: A 48-year-old Proctorville area man reported last week that he paid $14,000 to start installation of an in-ground pool, but no work has been done and the contractor won’t respond to phone calls.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A representative of MyTown Truck and RV reported last week that a Volkswagen valued at $12,000 was stolen from the lot.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 44-year-old Proctorville area man on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and aggravated menacing and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 40-year-old South Point man was arrested last week on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: a 27-year-old Perry Township woman reported last week her live-in boyfriend hit her in the mouth and headbutted her before tossing her onto a bed. The man left before authorities arrived.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 50-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that her daughter’s live-in boyfriend hit her in the face with a BB gun. The man wasn’t there when authorities responded.
DRUG POSSESSION: A 39-year-old Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, woman was transported to King’s Daughters Medical Center last week following an overdose. Medical personnel had to give the woman Narcan.
