The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
BURGLARY: A 50-year-old Proctorville-area woman reported last week that someone entered her residence and broke into a gun safe, taking $30,000 in cash and 10 firearms.
THEFT: A 38-year-old Pedro area man reported earlier this week that someone stole four firearms from his residence. The guns were valued at $2,068.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 59-year-old Ironton man reported last week that someone stole a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer from a loading zone at Lowe’s in Fayette Township.
DRUG ARREST: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested James Richard Fisher, 38, of the 100 block of Rowe Street, Coal Grove, on a charge of possession of drugs. Authorities recovered .8 of a gram of meth.
THEFT: A Proctorville-area woman reported last week that someone broke into her storage unit and stole some $1,000 worth of items she set aside for Christmas presents.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 35-year-old Chesapeake area woman reported last week that her boyfriend choked her and then took her car keys and left in the vehicle.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 32-year-old Proctorville area man reported last week that his wife hit him in the head twice with a hammer during an argument.
