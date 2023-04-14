The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHESAPEAKE — Lawrence County emergency responders will receive comprehensive training in the handling of propane on Saturday, May 13, at Collins Career and Technical Center.

Sponsored by Lawrence County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Ohio Propane Gas Association and Ohio Propane Educational and Research Council, and Arrick’s Propane, this four-hour program will teach emergency responders about safety measures when dealing with propane.

