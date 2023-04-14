CHESAPEAKE — Lawrence County emergency responders will receive comprehensive training in the handling of propane on Saturday, May 13, at Collins Career and Technical Center.
Sponsored by Lawrence County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Ohio Propane Gas Association and Ohio Propane Educational and Research Council, and Arrick’s Propane, this four-hour program will teach emergency responders about safety measures when dealing with propane.
“Propane is an important energy source for many residential and commercial customers here in Lawrence County,” Nathan Davis, Arrick’s Propane’s marketing manager, said in a news release. “It is critical that our emergency personnel are trained on how to respond to incidents involving propane safely.”
The training consists of four hours of classroom instruction, which covers the basics of propane and propane-related equipment. After classroom instruction is completed, participants will be guided through four hours of live-action training outside utilizing a cut-away 500-gallon propane tank that is plumbed to simulate a leak under the dome lid, out the relief valve, and at the ground level. This type of static training walk-through will be conducted by Certified Fire Trainers.
This event is open to all emergency responders from fire departments, police departments, or other public safety agencies who must respond to hazardous material incidents or fires involving combustible fuels such as propane. For more information or to register for this event, contact LEPC at 740-533-4375.
