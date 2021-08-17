IRONTON — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 9 is seeking public input for a bridge replacement in the city of Ironton in Lawrence County, according to a news release.
The existing 5th Street Municipal Bridge in Ironton is a single-span welded steel truss bridge supported on full-height wall-type abutments and sheet piling wingwalls. The new structure will be a dual single-span all-bolt galvanized steel truss bridge with reinforced concrete deck on full-height reinforced concrete abutments supported on steel piles.
The project will require approximately 0.607 acres of permanent right-of-way. The permanent right-of-way is located along the stream channel, residential lawns and a forested lot.
The project will require approximately 0.49 acres of temporary right-of-way. The temporary right-of-way is located along the stream channel and residential lawns.
No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.
The road will be closed for the duration of the project. The local detour will be 5th Street to Park Avenue to U.S. 52 to a temporary access road. The local detour is approximately 3 miles.
The funding for the project is 80% federal and 20% local. The environmental commitment date is Nov. 30, and the project is currently expected to be awarded April 1, 2023.
Written comments should be submitted by Sept. 10 to Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, P.O. Box 467, 650 Eastern Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601 or email greg.manson@dot.ohio.gov.
