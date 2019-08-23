0823_Forum_01_37617.jpg

Courtesy of Mike Love SOARA member Eddie Jenkins, left, participates in a panel discussion with Ray Jones on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Ohio University Southern. Also pictured is Melissa Mullins, Lawrence County Health Department. Jenkins related a personal story about Lyme disease and Ray Jones shared his almost-fatal experience with Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

The Lawrence Herald

IRONTON - The Lawrence County Health Department and co-sponsors, including the Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association, Lawrence County Amateur Radio Emergency Service and Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency, participated on Aug. 16 in a public forum on mosquito- and tick-borne diseases at the Ohio University Southern campus in Ironton.

Guest speakers included physicians, health department representatives from several counties as well as other leading experts.

There was also a panel discussion, at which time SOARA member Eddie Jenkins and Ray Jones shared their personal compelling stories about Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

"The two-hour event went by quickly with a host of information that was provided. It was certainly an eye-opener for the audience about mosquito- and tick-borne diseases in the Tri-State area," Michael Love, public information for SOARA, said in a news release.

Additionally, the supporting agencies provided a display of handouts relevant to mosquito- and tick-borne disease. There were a number of door prizes presented by area sponsors, Huntington Internal Medicine Group and Sams Club of South Point.

