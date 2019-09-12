By DAVID E. MALLOY
For The Herald-Dispatch
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio - The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on two bridge replacement projects along Ohio 775 north of Proctorville, according to a news release.
The proposed projects call for the replacement of two 1932 era bridges at the 15.45 mile and 15.7 mile markers of Ohio 775 in Mason Township. The bridges are located near County Road 64 (Venisonham Camp Branch Road) south of Ohio 141.
No homes or businesses will be removed as part of the project, but a section of Ohio 775 will be closed while construction is underway. The contract could be awarded in the winter of 2021, according to the release.
Written comments can be submitted by Sept. 19 to Greg Manson, ODOT district environmental supervisor, P.O. Box 467, 650 Eastern Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601, or via email to greg.manson@dot.state.oh.us.
The project will require 1.929 acres of permanent right of way, according to the release.
Additional information, including a complete description, maps and plans sheets, is available online at www.dot.state.oh.us/districts/DO9/Pages/Public-Involvement-Process.aspx.
Issues the public may want to comment on include the effect on local residents, how long the section of road will be closed, air quality, the local economy, and historic or cultural resources.