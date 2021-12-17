IRONTON — PureCycle Technology LLC’s Ironton plant was awarded for its successes at the Lawrence County Commission meeting on Tuesday.
PureCycle Technologies recycling service separates color, odor and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to turn it into ultra-pure, recycled polypropylene.
Presenting the award on behalf of Jobs Ohio was Katie Farber, vice president of Ohio Southeast, a regional partner of Jobs Ohio that covers 25 Ohio counties designated as Appalachian.
“Jobs Ohio is the state economic development organization that provides incentives to get companies to invest, to grow and to stay in Ohio,” Farber said. “This award is a little bit late in coming in that it was acknowledged for an announcement in 2020, but PureCycle has been a part of our mantra in Ohio Southeast with LEDC (Lawrence Economic Development Corporation) and with Jobs Ohio for nearly four years. We started talking about this exciting technology; here’s this innovation, here’s the investment that wants to happen, how can we support it?”
She added that it wasn’t always easy and that it took a while, but in 2020 when PureCycle and the LEDC struck a deal at the Southern Ohio Industrial District for the investment in land, buildings and job creation, it was the No. 1 project for the year of 2020 across the 25 counties Ohio Southeast covers.
Jeff Kramer, PureCycle’s Ironton plant manager, received the award and said he is very proud of all that the company has been able to do as well as everyone who was able to make it happen.
“Here at PureCycle, it’s one of our priorities to invest in the communities in which we are living and operating our facilities. We are proud to work alongside so many stakeholders in the Tri-State, Lawrence County and Ironton communities to bring our mission to revolutionize plastic into a renewable resource to each American household and to families across the world,” he said. “Just as important is our mission to bring economic opportunities to our corner of the world. From high-tech and high-wage jobs, to working with local contractors, to our team’s involvement in community programs, we are proud to invest in Lawrence County and call Ironton home.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.