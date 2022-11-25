The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IMG_20221114_111414891_HDR.jpg

Anita Quisenberry of Ensee Homemakers in Lawrence County has been named regional Homemaker of the Year by the Ohio Homemakers.

 Submitted photo

Anita Quisenberry of Ensee Homemakers in Lawrence County has been named regional Homemaker of the Year by the Ohio Homemakers.

Quisenberry has been a member of homemakers for at least 37 years. During this time, she has held numerous local, county, district, and state offices. She has served as Ensee president for many years, as well as secretary several times. She held the county office of president of council and public relations. In the southern district, she has served as director.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.