IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
RAPE: A 12-year-old Kitts Hill area girl reported last week that she was raped by her boyfriend’s father several weeks ago.
GROSS SEXUAL IMPOSITION: A 10-year-old Willow Wood area girl reported Sunday that she was touched inappropriately by an older man.
STOLEN CAR: A 59-year-old Ironton area man reported Sunday that someone stole a 2007 Pontiac valued at $5,000.
DISRUPTING PUBLIC SERVICE: Responding to a domestic call Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Russell A. Martin, 34, of County Road 64, Willow Wood, on charges of domestic violence and disrupting public service and transported him to jail.
DRUG POSSESSION: Following a traffic stop Monday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 32-year-old South Point area woman on misdemeanor charges of possession of drugs and carrying a concealed weapon and transported her to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call Monday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 13-year-old South Point girl on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported her to the Lawrence County Group Home.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call Monday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 14-year-old Proctorville area boy on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to the Lawrence County Group Home.
THEFT: A 38-year-old Proctorville area man reported Monday that someone broke into his trailer and stole items, including tools, valued at $2,000.