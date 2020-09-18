IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:
RAPE: A 13-year-old girl reported earlier this year that her half-brother raped her on several occasions and once held a knife to her throat. A 14-year-old boy subsequently admitted having sex with her and threatening her on several occasions.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: A 49-year-old Huntington man reported Monday that someone broke into his camper in Lawrence County and stole items valued at $820.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 30-year-old Ironton area woman reported Sunday that her husband shoved her down and choked her. A sheriff’s deputy arrested the man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 29-year-old Chesapeake area woman reported Monday that her boyfriend grabbed her around the neck and slapped her. The man was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Bradley Eugene Stewart, 37, of Township Road 218, Ironton, on charges of disrupting public service and domestic violence and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a woman said her former boyfriend broke into the residence, scaring her. A sheriff’s deputy arrested a 33-year-old South Point man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.
DISRUPTING PUBLIC SERVICE: Responding to a domestic violence call Sunday, a 22-year-old Chesapeake area woman reported a man took her phone and threatened to kill her. The man fled as authorities arrived.
DRUG POSSESSION: Responding to a drug overdose call last week, authorities administered three milligrams of Narcan and the individual was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital.