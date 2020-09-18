Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:

RAPE: A 13-year-old girl reported earlier this year that her half-brother raped her on several occasions and once held a knife to her throat. A 14-year-old boy subsequently admitted having sex with her and threatening her on several occasions.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: A 49-year-old Huntington man reported Monday that someone broke into his camper in Lawrence County and stole items valued at $820.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 30-year-old Ironton area woman reported Sunday that her husband shoved her down and choked her. A sheriff’s deputy arrested the man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 29-year-old Chesapeake area woman reported Monday that her boyfriend grabbed her around the neck and slapped her. The man was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Bradley Eugene Stewart, 37, of Township Road 218, Ironton, on charges of disrupting public service and domestic violence and transported him to jail.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a woman said her former boyfriend broke into the residence, scaring her. A sheriff’s deputy arrested a 33-year-old South Point man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.

DISRUPTING PUBLIC SERVICE: Responding to a domestic violence call Sunday, a 22-year-old Chesapeake area woman reported a man took her phone and threatened to kill her. The man fled as authorities arrived.

DRUG POSSESSION: Responding to a drug overdose call last week, authorities administered three milligrams of Narcan and the individual was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.