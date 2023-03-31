BOTH PHOTOS: On Tuesday, the Lawrence County Commissioners and Lawrence County Educational Service Center held a reception for the Lawrence County Civic Scholars Fellowship in the Mains Rotunda at Ohio University Southern.
IRONTON — On Tuesday, the Lawrence County Commissioners and Lawrence County Educational Service Center hosted a reception for the Lawrence County Civic Scholars Fellowship in the Mains Rotunda at Ohio University Southern.
The reception recognized the achievements of students and allowed them to present what they have learned throughout the program. They were joined by mentors and staff who participated in the program, administrators and faculty from the school districts represented, the ESC and their board members: Kelli Johnson, Southeastern Ohio District director for Sen. JD Vance; Juli Stephens, field representative for Rep. Brad Wenstrup, and Dr. Bill Dingus, who was the guest speaker.
The mission of the Lawrence County Civic Scholars Fellowship is to help students learn about and pursue career paths, grow professionally through mentorship, and enhance their understanding of local government. The Fellowship is open to upperclassmen from any school district in the county, and it selects students who show a high desire to learn, grow and make an impact.
Once accepted, students engage in roundtable discussions with county elected officials and departments to foster a foundational knowledge of local government. Then students are taught Design Thinking (a problem-solving framework) from Marshall University professor Ben Eng. During the training this year, the students applied what they learned and attempted to solve a problem for the Clerk of Courts office. Finally, they are placed within a county office and assigned a mentor where students complete 24 hours of job shadowing over the course of the fellowship.
At the end of their time in the fellowship, students will display their experiences and what they learned through a project for their office. The projects can either be creating informational and promotional materials or applying their Design Thinking training in an attempt to solve challenging problems their office is facing.
