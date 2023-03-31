The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — On Tuesday, the Lawrence County Commissioners and Lawrence County Educational Service Center hosted a reception for the Lawrence County Civic Scholars Fellowship in the Mains Rotunda at Ohio University Southern.

The reception recognized the achievements of students and allowed them to present what they have learned throughout the program. They were joined by mentors and staff who participated in the program, administrators and faculty from the school districts represented, the ESC and their board members: Kelli Johnson, Southeastern Ohio District director for Sen. JD Vance; Juli Stephens, field representative for Rep. Brad Wenstrup, and Dr. Bill Dingus, who was the guest speaker.

