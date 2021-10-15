SOUTH POINT — Robert Hutton has been an artist for as long as he can remember, but after being in an accident that broke two of his vertebrae in early August, he is left wondering how his art will change as he recovers.
Now he is back to creating art and assisting others with art therapy after having his work put on display where he received help, the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Huntington. Hutton, artist and owner of the Hutton Wayfarer Gallery in South Point, had some of his work set up at Encompass to show patients different art styles.
“I feel honored that my art was used as an example to inspire others to be creative and perhaps add a diversion from negative feelings or possibly an enthusiasm for discovering a new talent,” he said.
Robert and his wife Robin were leaving their home when the brakes on their car went out at the top of a hill. Robin believes the two were traveling downhill quickly gaining speed for about two minutes before they crashed and the car flipped.
Following the crash, Robert Hutton had surgery performed to repair some of the damage and was later forwarded on to Encompass Health for physical therapy and in-patient care for two weeks. Robin, luckily, walked away from the incident with only minor injuries.
It just so happened that Encompass was preparing to celebrate National Rehabilitation Awareness Week, set for Sept. 20-26 this year, and the hospital had a local artist right in their facility.
The National Rehabilitation Awareness Week theme for this year was art therapy, so patients were given the opportunity to paint and color a variety of items, including rocks, masks, poster boards and more, while they recovered.
Senior Occupational Therapist Kelsey Gallimore said painting can be beneficial to patients not just to help them heal physically, but it can also be great for their emotional well-being.
“It helps with endurance, it helps them with dexterity, and it also just improves quality of life to allow them to do something, you know, a hobby and to create something that they enjoy,” Gallimore said.
During his time at Encompass, Gallimore and Robert’s physical therapist assistant Allison Houck said he was determined to get up the stairs because at home, his art studio is on the second floor. Houck said because of this, Robert was practicing taking the stairs every day, along with doing other tasks such as getting in and out of a vehicle, getting dressed and putting on his back brace.
This drive to get back to doing what he loves kept him on track to recover quickly, Houck said, and he is now able to climb his own 18-step staircase for his studio.
Though Robert has focused on painting in recent years, due to his injury, he has moved to working with oil pastels. Because painting requires a lot of fine motor skills, he said, so while he is not currently strong enough to paint, he wanted to keep creating art.
“I transitioned to oil pastels for now because they are easier to maneuver than a paint brush right now,” he said. “Painting — and I didn’t realize this completely before the accident — but painting can be a lot of work and take a lot out of you. So for now, I am drawing my visions.”
Gallimore said while art can be a great outlet for many recovering patients, having any kind of hobby is beneficial for patients.
“Being in a hospital bed, especially right now with COVID, it can be a very hard and depressing time,” she said. “So finding something you love, even during COVID when you’re stuck at home and not able to get out to do something, finding a hobby and something you love and enjoy to do improves your overall demeanor a lot.”
Encompass will continue to offer art therapy to patients and Robert said he will be happy to return for displays or activities in the future if asked.
The Hutton Wayfarer Gallery is located at 52 Private Drive 250 County Road 144 in South Point, but those wishing to visit are encouraged to call Robin Hutton at 304-634-8674 for clear directions.