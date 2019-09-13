IRONTON - The September full moon comes on the night of Friday, Sept. 13, for the most of North America, and on Sept. 14 for much of the rest of the world. Thus, for the Northern Hemisphere, this upcoming full moon - the full moon closest to our autumn equinox - is our Harvest Moon.
Thus Ironton aLive's Miss Harvest Moon Pageant will be Saturday, Sept. 14, starting at 2 p.m. at the Historic RO-NA Theater in downtown Ironton. This is the second annual pageant. Cheryl Cleary, pageant chairperson, said last year's pageant was a great success and organizers are looking forward to a great day.
The following weekend, Sept. 21, there will be a Harvest Moon Festival at the farmers market square starting with the introductions of the pageant winners at 4 p.m.; at 7 p.m., live bands will take the stage to celebrate the Harvest Moon.
There will be 10 age groups, 1st and 2nd place.
n Baby Miss 0-12 months
n Wee Miss 13-23 months
n Mini Miss 2-3 yrs
n Tiny Miss 4-6 yrs
n Little Miss 7-10 yrs
n Junior Miss 11-13 yrs
n Princess 14-16 yrs
n Queen 17-21 yrs
n Baby Mister 0-35 Months
n Mini Mister 3-5 yrs
Winners will preside over Ironton aLive events and Ironton parades. For more information and an application, contact Sam Heighton, 223 So. 2nd St., text or phone 740-533-7951. There is a registration fee of $25.
All proceeds go back into the community.