PORTSMOUTH, Ohio - Officers from the Portsmouth Police Department have located the remains believed to be that of a 57-year-old who has been reported missing since June 28, according to a news release from Portsmouth police.
Terry Cupp was last seen around 5 p.m. June 26 in the area of 9th and Chillicothe streets in downtown Portsmouth after picking up medication at a local pharmacy, according to the report.
Acting upon geographic location data retrieved from his cellphone, officers began searching an area along Ohio 73 and Ohio 104. Based upon cellphone data, it is believed that Cupp walked from Portsmouth along the highway toward his home, according to the release.
Authorities recovered a body believed to be Cupp on Tuesday. Authorities also recovered personal property and Cupp's prescription medication along a roadway guardrail, according to the release.
Based on evidence at the scene, it appears that Cupp may have been sitting on or near the guardrail before falling down an embankment, according to the release.
No foul play is suspected at this time, according to the release. Personnel from the Portsmouth Fire Department assisted in recovery of the body.
An autopsy will be conducted to positively identify the remains and to determine the cause of death, according to the release.
Anyone with additional information can call Steve Brewer, the investigating officer, at 740-354-1600.