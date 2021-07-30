IRONTON — The Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization has announced that funds are available to assist households impacted by COVID-19 with mortgage or rent payments through the CARES Housing Stabilization Program.
The deadline to apply is Sept. 30. The program will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis until funds run out.
Ohioans who are at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level and have fallen behind on rent or mortgage payments, water bills, or sewer payments are encouraged to contact the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization to submit an application for assistance.
All households that are experiencing challenges in paying their past-due payments should collect the required documents, and contact the ILCAO at 740-532-3140 or emergencyservices@ilcao.org as soon as possible.
Required documentation
The following documentation must be included with every application for assistance:
1. Photo ID of person requesting assistance
2. Copies of Social Security cards for everyone in the household
3. Copies of birth certificates for everyone in the household
4. Proof of income for the last 30 days (pay stubs, print out from payor); if self-employed, one year income documentation is needed
Homeless Prevention Assistance (eviction prevention for renters)
1. Copy of rental agreement
2. Signed Landlord Statement Emergency Rental Assistance Form, available at www.ilcao.org /HomelessPrevention
Homeless Prevention Assistance (mortgage assistance for homeowners)
1. Copy of late statement from mortgage lender
2. Name of contact person and phone number of mortgage lender
Homeless Prevention Assistance (water, sewer disconnect assistance)
1. Copy of utility bill stating the amount of delinquency with disconnect date; bill must be in homeowner or renter’s name, unless the lease agreement states that the landlord will maintain the account in their name or the utility company requires that the water meter be maintained in the property owner’s name
Maximum annual income for assistance
- one-person household, $25,520
- two-person household, $34,480
- three-person household, $43,440
- four-person household, $52,400
- five-person household, $61,360
- six-person household, $70,320
- seven-person household, $79,280
- eight-person household, $88,240
- For each additional family member, add $8,960
An additional program exists through the Appropriations Act Home Relief Program (CAA-HRG) for renters whose households are at or below 80% of the area median income for Lawrence County. The application process requires the same documentation listed above, but the income requirements are slightly different. This program also has a Sept. 30 application deadline.
Maximum annual income for assistance for renters only through
CAA-HRG
- one-person household, $34,750
- two-person household, $39,700
- three-person household, $44,650
- four-person household, $49,600
- five-person household, $53,600
- six-person household, $57,550
- seven-person household, $61,550
- eight-person household, $65,500
Visit ilcao.org to download the forms to fill out and begin the application process. For more information, assistance with the application process, and for directions to drop off paperwork, call 740-532-3140.
Completed forms and information can be emailed to emergencyservices@ilcao.org.