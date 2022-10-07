IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
ASSAULT: A 6-year-old boy was assaulted at a Chesapeake High School football game by a Chesapeake Middle School student. The boy was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center with a concussion, and authorities said they had video of the reported assault.
GROSS SEXUAL IMPOSITION: An 11-year-old Chesapeake girl said she was sexually abused by a 31-year-old Ironton area man on several occasions over the past year.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A Crown City area man reported earlier this week that someone stole his 2018 Dodge Ram valued at $60,000.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 30-year-old Waterloo area woman reported earlier this week that someone stole a 2016 Razor valued at $10,000.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 64-year-old Pedro area woman reported earlier this week that someone stole her 1997 Ford valued at $1,000.
THEFT: An Ironton area man reported earlier this week that someone damaged his boat and trailer and stole items valued at $2,049.98 from his property.
THEFT: Responding to a shoplifting call, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 37-year-old Gallipolis, Ohio, woman on a misdemeanor theft charge at Wal-Mart in Fayette Township. The woman was charged with the theft of $329.16 worth of goods.
