ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The spring fair at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds has been rescheduled to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
The event initially was scheduled last month, but was reset due to rain. The new event, sponsored by Hometown Rome, will be held rain or shine, said Brandi Ross, a member of Hometown group who oversees the organization’s Facebook page.
About 100 vendors are expected at the event and three food trucks: Viper Wood Fire pizza, Twisted Grill with breakfast and lunch items and Frezette, according to Ross.
The event is free and open to the public, Ross said.
Other events include Good News Llamas, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office will be there to talk about Neighborhood Watch, and Marshall University representatives will be there to talk about composting and how to set up backyard composts, according to Ross.
Tarheel Billy will bring a honeybee and maple syrup exhibit, Ross said. Dickess Christmas Tree farm also will have young trees available for sale, she said.
Speakers also will talk about community home and garden activities, Ross said. She will speak about pollinators and butterflies.
