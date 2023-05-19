The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The spring fair at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds has been rescheduled to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

The event initially was scheduled last month, but was reset due to rain. The new event, sponsored by Hometown Rome, will be held rain or shine, said Brandi Ross, a member of Hometown group who oversees the organization’s Facebook page.

