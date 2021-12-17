IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
RESISTING ARREST: An Ironton man was arrested earlier this month for resisting arrest, causing physical harm to a law enforcement officer. Ronald E. Johnson, 43, of Ironton, was taken into custody following an incident at his residence where a sheriff’s deputy was attempting to arrest him for a previous warrant. While on the ground, Johnson got up and began to flee. In the process of catching Johnson, the deputy hit a tree, causing a cut to his face and ear.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A Proctorville area couple are charged with domestic violence and disrupting public service following an incident at a residence. The pair was arrested earlier this month. A 40-year-old man stated that his 39-year-old girlfriend poured paint all over his clothes as well as struck him with a jack handle. The woman said that her boyfriend pushed her against a wall, flattened her tires and poured paint over her head, among other things.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A sheriff’s deputy was called to a Chesapeake area residence for a domestic situation involving the caller’s boyfriend. A 35-year-old woman reported that her 28-year-old boyfriend was outside knocking on the door and windows. She stated that they had lived together for a few months, but that he had become verbally abusive. She said he shoved a door that struck her in the back before she asked him to leave. When he returned, she contacted the sheriff’s office. The man was arrested following the incident earlier this month.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic situation this past week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested an Ironton area couple. A 36-year-old man said that his wife got upset with him and busted out a window of his truck. The 32-year-old woman stated that her husband busted windows of her vehicle as well as both of them flattening each other’s tires the previous day, where neither decided to file charges or reports.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 28-year-old Pedro area woman stated that her husband had grabbed her by the throat and struck her in her left ear, causing her to fall to the ground with him landing on top of her. Another resident of the home then intervened and got her husband off of her, and deputies were called shortly thereafter. A 30-year-old man was arrested following the incident.
STOLEN VEHICLE: An 18-year-old Proctorville area man reported that his blue, 2005 Saturn Vue was stolen earlier this month. He said the vehicle was unlocked and the keys were inside. At this time, there are no suspects.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS: A 36-year-old Kitts Hill man reported that his ex-wife entered his home without his permission and took things belonging to their kids. Charges against the woman are pending.