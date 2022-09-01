The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

NEW BOSTON, Ohio — The South Central Ohio Educational Service Center invites members of the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, celebrating the new, state-of-the-art preschool, a Birth to Five Success Center.

The Preschool Center, located at 3879 Rhodes Ave. in New Boston, Ohio, is unique to the area as it is the only Ohio Department of Education-licensed center like this in the region.

