Stephanie Hill | The Lawrence Herald
Stephanie Hill | The Lawrence Herald
NEW BOSTON, Ohio — The South Central Ohio Educational Service Center invites members of the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, celebrating the new, state-of-the-art preschool, a Birth to Five Success Center.
The Preschool Center, located at 3879 Rhodes Ave. in New Boston, Ohio, is unique to the area as it is the only Ohio Department of Education-licensed center like this in the region.
Enrollment for the Preschool Center is now open, and the doors will open to students and families beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6. The center will house infants 6 weeks and older through preschoolers age 5, and it will be open year round, 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. It will also offer early arrival care, from 7 until 8:30 a.m., and late care from 3 until 5 p.m.
“SCOESC is excited to offer the community a resource for childcare,” said Sandy Mers, superintendent of the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center.
Mers said the preschool will fill a tremendous need in the area for quality, affordable childcare that, as a service agency, the educational service center is proud to offer the community.
For more information, community members may call 740-354-0222.
