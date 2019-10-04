IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:

USING WEAPONS WHILE INTOXICATED: Responding to a road rage call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Randy M. Roberts, 46, of County Road 2, Scottown, on a felony charge of using weapons while intoxicated and misdemeanor charges of assault and aggravated menacing. A woman told authorities a man in a truck blocked her and her mother in and spit in her face and threatened to harm them. The man then grabbed a rifle. Meanwhile another man said he was assaulted by the man. Two deputies then arrested a suspect and transported him to jail after determining his blood alcohol was .145.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 39-year-old Crown City man reported that someone stole a 2000 Ford Ranger from his property while he was out of town.

THEFT: A representative of Foodfair in Rome Township reported earlier this month reported an individual from a business in South Point had cashed checks for $2,200. The business subsequently had closed.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 34-year-old South Point area woman reported earlier this month that someone stole her 1993 Dodge valued at $1,000 from her driveway.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: A 55-year-old South Point area woman reported that someone stole tools valued at $500 from her garage.

SEXUAL IMPOSITION: A 13-year-old student at South Point Middle School said a male student last week placed his hands on her inappropriately. The 13-year-old male student was suspended from school and was cited into juvenile court.

