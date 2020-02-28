IRONTON — Feb. 26 is now known as Rock Hill Fifth Grade Boys State Championship Day in Lawrence County.
The members of the state’s top team were recognized for their extraordinary accomplishment at the Lawrence County Commission Meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting was on the Ironton campus of Ohio University Southern.
Commissioner DeAnna Holliday introduced the athletes as “Lawrence County’s finest youth we have to offer here and we are very proud of them.”
The boys were given certificates from the commission commemorating their achievement.
