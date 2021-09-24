IRONTON — The Ironton in Bloom Business of the Month for September is Royal Photography, owned and operated by Bruce Royal. The business is located at 503 South 9th St. in Ironton, only a few blocks from the Ohio 93 exit.
Royal Photography has been in business since spring 2007.
“Although we’re located in a beautiful small town, we’re not a “small town” studio,” Royal said. “We’ve done shoots for Nike, T.J. Maxx, Champs Sports, and even novel covers, just to name a few. We also have national and state awards in photography and were recently published in the biggest senior magazine in the country this past month, ‘SeniorInspire Magazine’.
“We’re honored to be the Ironton in Bloom Business of the month and would like to thank them for this honor, it is much appreciated.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.