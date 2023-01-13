CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — An assets purchase agreement for the sale of the Union-Rome sewer district for $25.5 million to Aqua Water planned for this summer needs the approval of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, according to a news release.
Assets from the sale will be used to retire $20 million in outstanding bonds Lawrence County owes to operate the sewer system that serves some 5,300 residential and commercial customers in eastern Lawrence County, according to the release from Aqua.
Aqua provides water to a number of customers in the Chesapeake and Burlington areas.
The company has proposed spending $12.7 million in water system improvements for the sewer district over the next five years, according to the release.
As part of a proposed fee agreement, sewer rates would more than double by 2028. Existing rates are about $50 per month, but could increase to $113.58 per month by 2032.
The system has struggled to meet expenses for more than a decade, according to the release.
“Operating a wastewater system is a lot more complicated than it was even a few years ago,” Commissioner DeAnna Holliday said in the release. “Technology, regulatory requirements and environmental standards are continually evolving. It is more and more difficult for small communities to operate sewer systems.
“That’s why selling the system to Aqua makes sense,” she said. “Their operational scope and expertise in operating wastewater systems will benefit our residents.”
“Compared to our 5,300 connections, Aqua serves half a million people in Ohio and three million across all their states,” said Commissioner Colton Copley. “With Aqua’s economies of scale they are able to negotiate better prices for materials, equipment or chemicals and can operate more efficiently than we can in the long run.
“I believe customers will get more reliable services, the system will be better maintained and rates will be more predictable than if we tried to maintain ownership as a government-run operation,” Copley said.
“We’re excited for the opportunity to welcome wastewater customers in Union and Rome Townships and the villages of Chesapeake and Proctorville to our local operations,” said David Dunn, Aqua’s area manager who will oversee the transition and manage the system once the agreement is finalized.
“We’ll collaborate with the county during the transition as they will maintain billing and maintenance responsibilities until closing” Dunn said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.