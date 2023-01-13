The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — An assets purchase agreement for the sale of the Union-Rome sewer district for $25.5 million to Aqua Water planned for this summer needs the approval of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, according to a news release.

Assets from the sale will be used to retire $20 million in outstanding bonds Lawrence County owes to operate the sewer system that serves some 5,300 residential and commercial customers in eastern Lawrence County, according to the release from Aqua.

