IRONTON — Hopefully starting construction on a new, $32 million, 200-bed jail in Ironton will be among the top priorities this year for Lawrence County, said Commission President DeAnna Holliday.
Other priorities include a new senior center and expanding broadband service in the county, Holliday said.
“We spent a lot of time last year on applications for jail funding,” Holliday said. That paid off when the state of Ohio promised $16.8 million for a new jail in Lawrence County.
The board last month agreed to put a half-percent sales tax increase on the May primary ballot to raise about $3 million a year to go toward a new jail at the former Open Door School property on Lorain Street in South Ironton.
“We need to educate the citizens for the need for a new jail,” Holliday said. “This is not a property tax.”
It is based on a sales tax that people from across the river will pay when making purchases in Lawrence County.
“This will not be just on the property owners,” Holliday said. “This also will keep our jail in the county seat.
“We will start building our jail” if the levy is successful this spring, she said. “This is the best chance we will have to build a new jail in Lawrence County. The money from the state is crucial.”
But a new jail is contingent on the sales tax levy, Holliday said.
A new jail also will bring in the ability to enhance revenues for taking in prisoners from other counties, she said.
Currently, the existing 50-year-old jail on South 5th Street across the street from the courthouse was designed to hold 52 prisoners. State space recommendations are that the jail should hold no more than 27 prisoners.
Lawrence County currently houses an average of 55 prisoners at the jail in the winter months and houses another 35 prisoners at other Ohio county jails.
The county’s senior citizens are also a priority this year.
“We hope to break ground on a new senior center this spring,” Holliday said.
“The senior community has been hit hard by the pandemic. This will help senior services get back to normal.”
Seniors can’t social distance at the senior center trailer in Chesapeake, so activities have been impacted, Holliday said.
“We also want to work to build out broadband services,” Holliday said. “We hope to hear some good news on that in the next few weeks.”
If it comes through, the county would have two years to expand broadband, she said.
“If we can accomplish those it will be a successful year. We also will continue to focus on infrastructure,” Holliday said.