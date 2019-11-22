WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Area families are invited to enjoy a quintessential “Country Christmas” while also helping others in need.
The third annual Santa at the Christmas Cabin is planned for 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Wilson Family Farm, 14552 Ohio 775, in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Rachel Wilson said all proceeds from the event are passed along to less fortunate people in the area.
“Acts 20:35 tells us to ‘Remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he said, It is more blessed to give than to receive,’ Wilson said. “What began as an event planned on a whim, from the desire to give back, is now in its third year of preparation. ‘Santa at the Christmas Cabin’ is a fundraiser and celebration of fellowship held every winter in Willow Wood, Ohio. Everything offered at the event is by donation and money raised is used to give back to those in the community who may not be as fortunate as others. In its first year, the event raised right at $2,000 and the money was used to purchase items like food baskets, clothing, Christmas gifts and hygiene bags for local students.”
The event offers a festive atmosphere in and around a rustic cabin. There will be photos with Santa, with families receiving keepsake photos, “reindeer” pony cart rides, photo opportunities with a hand-made sleigh, visits with farm animals such as friendly goats, and inside the barn, Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen will offer food to warm the soul. The volunteer fire department will chauffeur Santa in the fire engine.
Wilson said that, while the event is a fundraiser, it is open to all families, regardless of ability to make a donation.
“This one-day event now takes months of planning and preparation by volunteers of all ages. Anyone willing to help out is more than welcome,” she said. “No one is ever turned down for a photo with Santa inside the historic cabin or a cart ride with the ‘reindeer’ ponies, even if they cannot pay....The volunteers aim to show the love of Jesus by ensuring everyone has a wonderful Christmas and the basic necessities, plus a little extra, when possible.”
The event will take place rain or shine, as most of the things offered are indoors or under shelter. For more information, visit the Facebook page “Santa at the Christmas Cabin” or call 740-643-0534.