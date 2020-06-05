SOUTH POINT, Ohio — With Gov. Mike DeWine announcing plans earlier this week to start schools back, school officials are looking at how it all will work in the new normal world with COVID-19.
“I’m cautiously optimistic we will have classes, but we can’t do it with six-foot guidelines,” said South Point Superintendent Mark Christian.
“We want to have classes at school,” Christian said Thursday. The school district with nearly 1,600 students currently is looking at an Aug. 19 date for resuming school. Students haven’t gone to Ohio schools since March due to the pandemic.
“I think the state will put out guidelines for school districts to follow around mid-June,” Christian said. “It depends on what’s in the guidelines. With a six-foot spacing guideline, we can’t bring them all back.”
One option is to have students attend a few days a week and then do work online the rest of the time, he said. “We want to bring back as many as we can. We want them here all day.
“We can’t teach them as well when they’re not in front of us,” Christian said.
The district just ordered 1,300 new Chromebooks for students in grades 3-12 at a cost of $346,000, Christian said. The school system has used Chromebooks for several years, he said.
Lawrence County’s seven public school districts will need to work together, he said. “We need to see if we can come up with a consensus.”
The district’s funding program “is in flux,” Christian said. South Point schools are expecting less state funds but more federal funds next year, he said. Four district teachers have resigned and currently aren’t being replaced, he said.
With some 58,000 residents, Lawrence County has had only about 30 COVID-19 cases, Christian said. “They may let us do more because of that,” he said.