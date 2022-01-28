IRONTON — The spring 2022 art season at Ohio University Southern is underway, starting with an exhibition by Scioto County couple Donna and Eugene “Dee” Russell.
The husband and wife have art displayed in the campus gallery, which is open to the public.
Donna, the oldest of nine children, is a photographer who first started developing her talents when she was 17 years old, taking photos of her family.
“We moved a lot when I was a kid,” she said. “During one of those moves the pictures my mom had of us older kids were lost. I was determined my mom would always have photos of me and my siblings.”
Eventually, Donna began to photograph the world around her, and when she met Dee, she photographed the places they visited. Dee and her sister, Joyce, convinced her to enter an art show and to her surprise, her submission was accepted.
Over the past decade, Donna has entered her work in many juried art shows in the region, including the Southern Ohio Museum Cream of the Crop in Portsmouth, the Portsmouth Public Library, the Foothills Art Festival in Jackson and The Hills Art Show in Chillicothe.
In 2013, she won first place and People’s Choice for two pieces at a Portsmouth Public Library show. She has also received honorable mention at several other shows in recent years.
She admitted that it took a long time for her to consider herself an artist.
“As an artist, remember art is different for every single person,” she said. “Develop your talents in what makes you happy and brings you peace. Taking photographs brings me comfort and joy.”
Eugene Russell, who goes by Dee, is a mixed-media sculpture folk artist who describes his process as “I put things together that don’t belong together.” Dee said he spends countless hours scouring the Ohio Riverbank for its hidden treasures.
Dee gained his love of folk art at an early age when he would explore the riverbanks with his grandfather E.E. Gordon.
“We would collect old driftwood pieces, arrowheads, old pottery shards and weathered pieces of glass,” he said.
“We collected and stored them in my grandmother’s old Mason jars. He called these glass finds Ohio River Diamonds. He would then carve fish sculptures out of the found driftwood.”
Dee’s time spent drumming in local bands also inspired him to make folk art guitars out of found objects like license plates and wood.
Dee has exhibited his work in many regional art shows, such as Cream of the Crop, Foothills Art Festival, The Hills and the Portsmouth library. His work has also been used in several background scenes of the indie film “The Significance of Tad Barlow.”
He’s won several awards, honorable mentions and purchase awards over the years. In 2021, he was presented with the first-ever Boneyfiddle Art Center Award at the Cream of the Crop artist reception.
The Ohio University Southern Art Gallery is located on the first floor of the Dingus Building on the Ironton campus.
Students, faculty, staff and the public are welcome to view the art from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Visitors are encouraged to sign the guestbook.
A Meet the Artist virtual Q&A will be scheduled for a future date. You can keep up with Southern’s events on Facebook or on our website.