NEW BOSTON, Ohio — Scioto County has been awarded $4.7 million to remove asbestos at the former New Boston Coke plant along U.S. 52 and the Ohio River, according to State Rep. Brian Baldridge, R-90th.
The award was part of a $192 million brownfield remediation program announced last week by Gov. Mike DeWine.
It is the same program that also provided $3.24 million to remove asbestos from a former South Point Ethanol and Allied Chemical building in The Point, a South Point industrial park.
The coke plant was developed in 1910 and operated some 100 years. The coke plant has been idled since the early 2000s, according to a release from Baldridge. He represents Scioto and Adams counties and the western part of Lawrence County.
In addition to asbestos abatement at the remaining coke oven and smokestack, the state remediation funds will be used for disposal of waste on the site, according to Baldridge.
Plans for the property are uncertain, according to Baldridge, but a solar company has expressed in using the site as a location for solar panels.
“I would like to thank Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted and the Department of Development for their support,” Baldridge said. “This development will be good for the whole area.”
The brownfield remediation program was created during last year’s budget approved by the General Assembly. The legislation included a total of $350 million for brownfield remediation, according to the release.
