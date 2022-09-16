The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Scioto Foundation has announced the creation of the Southern Ohio Folklife Endowment Fund, an organizational fund established for the benefit of the new nonprofit’s efforts to embrace the rich folklife of 11 counties — including Lawrence — in this part of Appalachian Ohio.

The new endowment fund will be used for support of the research, community engagement or educational purposes of Southern Ohio Folklife. The new nonprofit plans to participate in the Foundation’s 2022 Scioto Gives campaign on Oct. 20.

